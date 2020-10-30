https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-consumer-spending-and-personal-income-climb-more-than-expected-in-september_3558746.html
U.S. consumer spending and personal income both increased more than expected in September, with higher wages, growth in owner-operated business profits, and remaining pandemic aid contributing to the income boost. The Commerce Department said in a release Friday that personal consumption expenditures (PCE), a reflection of household spending on goods and services, rose by $201.4 billion in September, or 1.4 percent month-over month. Economists polled by Reuters predicted consumer spending would rise 1 percent in September. Consumer spending, which in August rose by 1 percent following three straight months of growth, accounts for over two thirds of U.S. economic activity. American consumers spent more in September on both goods ($109.9 billion) and services ($61 billion). The leading contributors to goods-related spending were purchases of new motor vehicles and parts, as well as clothing and footwear. Most of the increase in services-related spending was on health care, with outpatient services leading the …