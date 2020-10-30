https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/warning-from-millie-weaver/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Exclusive footage!
Leftist protest groups plot election day coup aided by the Democrat Party, Federal employees & Intelligence contractors.
– They plan to shut down & take over Washington D.C. starting Nov. 4th until inauguration day to force Trump out of the White House. pic.twitter.com/AaMCKwSndk
— Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) October 29, 2020
Leftist groups plot election day coup aided by the Democrat Party, federal employees and intelligence contractors. They plan to shut down and take over Washington D.C. starting Nov. 4th until inauguration day to force President Trump out of the White House.
Steve Bannon War Room covered the story this morning