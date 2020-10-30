https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/warning-from-millie-weaver/

Posted by Kane on October 30, 2020

Leftist groups plot election day coup aided by the Democrat Party, federal employees and intelligence contractors. They plan to shut down and take over Washington D.C. starting Nov. 4th until inauguration day to force President Trump out of the White House.



Steve Bannon War Room covered the story this morning



