Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden referred to a group of Trump supporters who showed up to his rally in Minnesota as “ugly folks” as they honked their horns at him.

“Look, President Trump is spreading division and discord,” Biden claimed. “He thinks that he can divide us, we won’t notice his failures, that’s what it’s all about. That’s why he shamelessly equates Somali refugees—folks seeking a better life in America, contributing to this state and our country—with terrorists, as he did last night.”

“We need a president who [will] bring us together, not pull us apart,” Biden continued. “I’ll deal with this pandemic responsibly, bringing the country together around testing, tracing, masking.”

“Dr. Fauci called for a mask mandate last week,” Biden added. “This isn’t a political statement like those ugly folks over there beeping the horns. This is a patriotic duty for God’s sake.”

WATCH:

Joe Biden refers to Minnesota Trump supporters as “ugly folks”https://t.co/BHLJDaVhGw pic.twitter.com/wqlpg315N1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 30, 2020

As for Biden’s statement about terrorism, Fox News reported, according to FBI statistics, that “more men and boys from a Somali American community in Minneapolis have joined – or attempted to join – a foreign terrorist organization over the last 12 years than any other jurisdiction in the country.”

