Democrats are panicking due to Republicans catching up to their initial lead on early in-person voting.

A man on the street filmed himself saying, “Are you anxious and afraid right now over what might happen in the next few days? Good! You are a normal person having a completely normal reaction to what is completely f****d up. OK. Nothing in the past four years is f***ing normal. It’s not f****ing normal to have two hundred forty thousand people die. And then you’re told, no, that never really happened! What? Trust the plan. What? All right. If you’re feeling anxious, if you’re feeling stressed right now, congratulations. You are a normal human being, having a normal human reaction. All right. So get out and f***ing vote! Because none of this is f***ing normal!”

CNN analysts told viewers that Democrat operatives are concerned about ‘stopping the bleeding.’

Alisyn Camerota said, “Hey, David. I just wanna stick with you for a second because of Florida. So there is information that the early in-person vote in at least Miami Dade County. Which Hillary Clinton won handily, but lost the state, that the Republican turnout is far outpacing the Democratic turnout. And it is so concerning to the congresswoman, Frederica Wilson, who covers that region, that she says she has been trying to sound the alarm to the Biden campaign. She says that they haven’t been doing door to door canvassing because of the pandemic. They haven’t invested money in the people there on the ground who know how to turn out the vote.”

Camerota continued, “Here is her quote to Politico. “I screamed, hollered, I called. I lobbied from the top to the bottom. Wilson said of her efforts to turnout operations started in the community, including sending written proposals to Biden’s campaign and having virtual Zoom meetings with his advisers. She thinks they’re not listening to her.”

David said, “Well, I’m sure they’re looking at these early vote numbers from Florida. There is the one that struck my eyes that Miami Dade is much lower than the rest of the state in terms of a percentage of early voters coming out. And that is a place where he has to, Joe Biden has to mount a huge advantage going into Election Day. The other thing you notice, if you look deeply into these numbers, is that where the falloff is appears to be among African-American voters and that is a concern.”

President Trump and First Lady Melania visited their home state to outline a preview of their second term goals

First Lady Melania said, “Hello, Florida! It is wonderful to be here in our home state. Thank you for taking the time to be here and for supporting the administration. We love you, too. For those of you who are still deciding who to vote for on Tuesday, I hope that what I have to say will prove to you that a vote for President Trump is a vote for a better America.”

President Trump said, “We will end our reliance on China once and for all! It’s already started. We will hire more police, increase penalties for assaults on law enforcement, and we will ban deadly sanctuary cities. We will defend religious liberty, free speech, and the right to keep and bear arms, your Second Amendment will be defended. We will maintain America’s unrivaled military might. And we will ensure peace through strength. And I told you, we spent two and a half trillion, with a “T”, trillion dollars trillion on our military.”

President Trump continued, “We have the finest rockets, the finest missiles, the finest jets, F-35s. We have the finest tanks and submarines and ships all made in the USA. And our nuclear stockpile, we are in a position like no other country in the world. We’re the envy of every country, Russia, China, North Korea. No country in the world has what we have and just, a lot of religious people in this audience, pray to God that we never have to use it. And it’s more likely that we won’t have to use it now that we have it. But just hope that we never have to use it. We will end surprise medical billing require price transparency, lower drug prices even more. And we will always protect patients with pre-existing conditions.”

