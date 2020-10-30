https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/watch-joe-biden-announces-will-lead-effective-strategy-mobilize-trunalimunumaprzure/

Former Vice President Joe Biden has the internet collectively scratching their heads after announcing that he will “lead an effective strategy to mobilize trunalimunumaprzure.”

The hilarious gaffe came during a campaign stop earlier this week, but began making the social media rounds on Friday afternoon.

People have attempted to figure out what the heck he was trying to say, but it remains unclear.

Many didn’t bother attempting to figure out what it was supposed to mean and just outright mocked him.

