Former Vice President Joe Biden has the internet collectively scratching their heads after announcing that he will “lead an effective strategy to mobilize trunalimunumaprzure.”

The hilarious gaffe came during a campaign stop earlier this week, but began making the social media rounds on Friday afternoon.

People have attempted to figure out what the heck he was trying to say, but it remains unclear.

BIDEN: “I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize trunalimunumaprzure.”

pic.twitter.com/TAkj7bJndN — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 30, 2020

Its “true internash of a depressure”. The issues we care about. You just didn’t catch it because he speaks 60 ziles ex zour.

Keep up. — D. Everton (@DarcieMaceMaass) October 30, 2020

Biden announces plan to mobilize “Truinanashabadepresure” Trump is done https://t.co/51ItQ1ZvWS — Tim Pool (@Timcast) October 30, 2020

Or “True international depressure”? — ⏚ Joshua Graham 🇻🇦✝️🇵🇱 Ps 137 (@LibertyPrime155) October 30, 2020

Many didn’t bother attempting to figure out what it was supposed to mean and just outright mocked him.

I’m voting for Joe. I’m sick of my trunalimunumaprzure just sitting there — BoomerRube (@sdbaymer) October 30, 2020

Been saying this for years — Matt (@mattw978) October 30, 2020

I’ve been waiting for trunalimunumaprzure to be mobilized for many years. — SouthernAccents (@heavyfuel1204) October 30, 2020

Biden is really appealing to the trunalimunumaprzure single issue voters here. — StefanMKE (@StefanMKE) October 30, 2020

