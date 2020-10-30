https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/30/watch-joe-biden-gets-his-deplorables-moment-calls-trump-supporters-ugly-folks-at-his-rally-in-st-paul-mn-a/

LOL.

Trump supporters outnumbered Biden supporters at his rally this afternoon in St. Paul, MN:

And they “drowned out” the elderly former vice president:

Bide even called these people, “ugly folks”:

According to Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Epstein, the heckling was “getting under his skin”:

4 days left and he gets his “deplorables” moment. Will it cost him the state?

***

