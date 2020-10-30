https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-lady-gaga-says-even-if-you-disagree-with-me-your-vote-still-matters-to-the-world

Pop icon Lady Gaga encouraged people to get out and vote Tuesday if they want to change the country into something different without specifically telling people who they should vote for.

In a video mesage, the “Bad Romance” singer said that people need to let their voice matter through voting.

“I believe no matter how you feel right now about the election, you are still accountable,” she said. “Maybe you’re sick of all the fighting or you’re frustrated by COVID and don’t want to deal with it. Or maybe you dislike all the candidates. Or maybe you feel so discouraged by the state of our nation that you’ve decided you don’t believe in voting because you feel it’s better not to be a part of the system — the system you don’t like.”

To those who may wish to sit this election out, Lady Gaga said that people need to remember that this country will continue to be their home unless they plan on taking a plane ticket to Europe.

“The government is not going away tomorrow, and unless you have a plane ticket to another country this is going to be your home,” she said. “I’m telling you that no matter how you feel, your future is still in your hands with this vote. What you choose to do will affect you.”

Hinting that she voted for Biden, Lady Gaga then offered a hand of unity to those who might disagree with her.

“Let’s be real. You know who I voted for,” she said. “But believe me and listen to me now. Even if you disagree with me, your vote still matters to the world.”

Lady Gaga jumped into the conversation on race relations this past September during a wide-ranging interview with Billboard wherein she said that she has been working hard to undo the white supremacist ingrained in her from birth.

“I am in the process of learning and unlearning things I’ve been taught my whole life,” she said. “When you’re born in this country, we all drink the poison that is white supremacy. Social justice is not just a literacy, it’s a lifestyle.”