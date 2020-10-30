https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/watch-live-rsbn-president-trumps-maga-rally-green-bay-wisconsin-trumps-motorcade-arrived-405-pm-edt/
President Trump is holding a total of 3 rallies today in the Midwest with just 4 days until Election Day.
Trump wrapped up a huge rally in Waterford Township, Michigan and headed over to Green Bay, Wisconsin for rally number two.
The President’s Green Bay rally was set to begin at 3:30 PM EDT, but he was running a little behind schedule.
President Trump’s motorcade arrived shortly after 4:00 PM EDT.
WATCH LIVE ON RSBN: