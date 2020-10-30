https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/watch-live-rsbn-president-trumps-maga-rally-rochester-minnesota-air-force-one-touched-630-pm-edt/

President Trump is holding a total of 3 rallies today in the Midwest with just 4 days until Election Day.

Trump wrapped up huge rallies in Waterford Township, Michigan and Green Bay, Wisconsin and headed over to Rochester, Minnesota for rally number 3.

The Minnesota governor and the evil MN Attorney General limited Trump’s Rochester rally.

There is no limit to the rioting and looting, but the Democrat tyrants of Minnesota cracked down on Trump’s rally with just 4 days until election day.

This is pure Marxism.

Air Force One touched down at 6:30 PM EDT.

