President Trump is unstoppable with just 4 days to go until Election Day.

The Trump campaign on Friday announced 11 new rallies (20 rallies total until Election Day).

President Trump is a closer.

Trump is making a last minute push in the Midwest on Friday — first stop in Michigan — second stop in Green Bay, Wisconsin and his third stop will be in Rochester, Minnesota later tonight.

The President is holding his first rally of the day at the Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township, Michigan at 1:00 PM EDT.

Thousands of supporters showed up to see President Trump in Michigan today.

Air Force One touched down at 1:13 PM EDT.

WATCH LIVE ON RSBN:

