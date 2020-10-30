https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-trump-holds-victory-rally-in-michigan/
About The Author
Related Posts
Muriel Bowser criticizes DC prosecutors for ‘going easy’ on rioters…
September 1, 2020
Cat got your tongue, Fauci?
October 20, 2020
Feds Deputize Oregon State Troopers… Antifa can now be arrested on federal charges…
September 2, 2020
UPDATE — Reinoehl fired off 50 rounds at U.S. Marshals…
September 4, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy