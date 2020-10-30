https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2020/10/30/watch-woman-behind-trump-at-rally-hilariously-rips-pics-of-pelosi-schumer-schiff-in-half-n272164
About The Author
Related Posts
How Trump Took the Shine Off DC’s Glitziest Night
April 26, 2019
Anti-Energy Lawsuits Don't Help Climate or California
April 21, 2019
Does Rage Addiction Explain The Voracious Market For Trump-Hating Books?
September 21, 2020
Joe Biden Can’t Stop Saying Racist Crap
October 6, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy