Victory.

Twitter has backed down and unlocked the New York Post’s account:

Twitter says it’s reinstating the New York Post’s account after the social-media company changed the policy that had kept the newspaper frozen out of the platform for more than two weeks https://t.co/KqC5befYoY — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) October 30, 2020

Tomorrow’s cover:

Twitter says their “policies are living documents” and that they’re “willing to update and adjust them when we encounter new scenarios or receive important feedback from the public”:

Our policies are living documents. We’re willing to update and adjust them when we encounter new scenarios or receive important feedback from the public. One such example is the recent change to our Hacked Materials Policy and its impact on accounts like the New York Post. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 30, 2020

In response, we’re updating our practice of not retroactively overturning prior enforcement. Decisions made under policies that are subsequently changed & published can now be appealed if the account at issue is a driver of that change. We believe this is fair and appropriate. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 30, 2020

This means that because a specific @nypost enforcement led us to update the Hacked Materials Policy, we will no longer restrict their account under the terms of the previous policy and they can now Tweet again. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 30, 2020

And, to think, blue-check journos wanted the paper to back down:

As early as this afternoon, prominent journalists [!] were urging us to back down in the face of lefty-tech-bro bullying. The lesson: Never, ever give up when you have truth on your side. https://t.co/CeEBbIUxaF — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) October 30, 2020

And now those same journos can thank the NY post for standing strong:

Glad to see @SohrabAhmari & the @nypost standing their ground (even in the face of quislings in the media) — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) October 30, 2020

