Victory.

Twitter has backed down and unlocked the New York Post’s account:

Tomorrow’s cover:

Twitter says their “policies are living documents” and that they’re “willing to update and adjust them when we encounter new scenarios or receive important feedback from the public”:

And, to think, blue-check journos wanted the paper to back down:

And now those same journos can thank the NY post for standing strong:

