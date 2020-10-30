https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/got-stop-bleeding-cnn-democrats-freak-republicans-outpacing-democrats-florida-video/

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Friday said Democrats are “worried” about the Republican turnout in Florida, specifically Miami-Dade County.

Hillary Clinton won Miami-Dade County but ultimately lost Florida in 2016.

Joe Biden isn’t even close to Hillary Clinton’s numbers in blue Miami-Dade and Florida Democrat Congresswoman Frederica Wilson has been sounding the alarm to the Biden campaign.

Frederica Wilson, who represents Florida’s 24th congressional district, told Politico, “I screamed. Hollered. I called. I lobbied from the top to the bottom,” Wilson said of her efforts to sound the alarm including sending written proposals to Biden’s campaign and having virtual Zoom meetings with his advisors.

“We’ve got to stop the bleeding,” Democrats Marc Caputo and Matt Dixon said.

Barack Obama’s former chief strategist David Axelrod said Joe Biden is in big trouble with black voters.

