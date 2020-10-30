https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/30/who-wants-a-hat-president-trump-greets-the-overflow-crowd-in-minnesota-after-gov-walz-puts-a-limit-on-his-rally/

President Trump ripped into Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz upon landing tonight in Rochester after the state put a limit of 250 attendees at his rally.

“He’s a weak governor, he’s done a terrible job. he doesn’t know what the hell he’s doing”:

And then the president went ahead and greeted the overflow crowd who wasn’t allowed to hear him speak:

Maybe this is why Gov. Walz put the 250-person limit on the president’s rally?

So the mostly-peaceful protesters in Minnesota are okay but political rallies are not? There’s just been no consistency on any of this since about Memorial Day and Dems know it:

The Trump campaign is calling this “pre-game”:

“Who wants a hat?”:

President Trump later told the crowd he “will never abandon the people of Minnesota”:

Go vote, people!

