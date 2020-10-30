https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/whose-ever-got-guns-can-win-take-buildings/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Lisa Fithian is a radical revolutionary who has been organizing chaos operations and antigovernment demonstrations in the United States for decades.

Lisa Fithian was a key organizer of violent demonstrations that caused the shutdown of the 1999 WTO meetings in Seattle, Washington.

Fithian is an anti-capitalist revolutionary.

Win or lose the communists are going to rip this country apart next week! Be warned. Be prepared!

Earlier today journalist Millie Weaver posted video of leftist groups including Black Lives Matter, being led by Lisa Fithian, and including federal employees plotting their mass chaos in the nation’s capitol next week.

