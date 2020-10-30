https://www.theepochtimes.com/wisconsin-deploys-national-guard-members-to-polls-governor_3558789.html

About 400 National Guard members were deployed in Wisconsin to deal with any possible manpower shortages at polls ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3, said Gov. Tony Evers. “The Wisconsin National Guard has played a critical role in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and this mission is no different,” Evers, a Democrat, said in a news release. “As Wisconsin faces an urgent crisis with more than 200,000 positive cases of COVID-19 across the state, the help of the Guard will be needed to ensure that Election Day goes smoothly and that voters and election officials alike have the assistance they need.” Evers confirmed the number of Guard members being deployed separately to The Associated Press. According to the AP, around 2,400 and 700 National Guard members were deployed in Wisconsin’s elections in April and August, respectively. Wisconsin Elections Commission leader Meagan Wolfe told the news agency that the …

