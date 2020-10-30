https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/october/author-warns-spirit-of-jezebel-alive-christians-should-take-witchcraft-seriously-nbsp-nbsp

Dr. Michael Brown appeared on CBN Newswatch to discuss the rise of witchcraft in America. He says the rapid rise of witchcraft is a very real danger.

On Saturday, many little girls and even grown women around the country will dress up as witches for Halloween.

But playing with magic and sorcery isn’t a harmless children’s activity. As CBN News reported, thousands of real witches have been gathering to cast spells on President Trump, and they’re planning to do it again on Halloween to cause him to fail and lose the election on Tuesday.

Should Christians take witches and witchcraft seriously? Clearly, many practitioners of paganism are serious about it.

Minister and radio host Dr. Michael Brown says the rise of witchcraft in American is real and frightening. In his book titled Jezebel’s War with America: The Plot to Destroy Our Country and What We Can Do to Turn the Tide, Brown says that the spirit of Queen Jezebel, an incredibly evil and demonically-controlled woman from the Bible, is still operating in America today and is evident through the rapid rise of witchcraft and sorcery across the nation.

While doing research for the book, Brown, the founder and president of AskDrBrown Ministries and president of FIRE School of Ministry, found several headlines about witchcraft in modern America. Here are a few he shared with CBN News.

The U.S. Witch Population Has Seen an Astronomical Rise

The Fastest Growing Religion In America Is Witchcraft

Number of Witches Rises Dramatically Across U.S. as Millennials Reject Christianity

Report: Witchcraft Rising in the U.S. as Christianity Declines

There Are Now More Practicing Witches in the U.S. Than Ever Before

Brown cites several examples of how the spirit of Jezebel, the woman who’s known for her sorceries and witchcraft in 2 Kings of the Bible’s Old Testament, is thriving in America, including:

Americans turning away from the one true God to pursue idols

The massive spike in pornography and immorality

The militant, child-killing spirit behind radical feminism

The aggressive LGBT movement

The sudden rise in actual witchcraft.

“There is Jezebel the woman, the wife of Ahab and the daughter of a pagan king,” Brown writes. “That woman is long dead. And there is Jezebel the spirit, meaning the demonic power that acted through her and through her New Testament counterpart. Almost a thousand years after the death of Jezebel, Jesus himself referred to her again: ‘But I have a few things against you: You permit that woman Jezebel, who calls herself a prophetess, to teach and seduce My servants to commit sexual immorality and eat food sacrificed to idols’ (Revelation 2:20 MEV).”

“And the rise of witchcraft in America has Jezebel’s name written all over it—in all caps, boldly and clearly,” Brown said. “The dots are all connected. The picture is there to see. Ahab’s queen lives on.”

“As I was doing research for Jezebel’s War with America, I was stunned to learn that among Millennials, there are more witches than Presbyterians,” he said during an interview with CBN News. “We cannot ignore what is happening spiritually.”

His book focuses on the fact that the spirit of the biblical figure Jezebel is at work today through not only a fascination with witchcraft and sorcery but also with radical feminism coupled with the extreme pro-abortion movement and other spiritual and cultural forces in an attempt destroy America.

“Even if you look at the fascination with sorcery, the most read books in America today, six or seven out of the most 10 read books in America today are Harry Potter books,” Brown said. “There’s a massive increase in tarot cards that people are talking about. And with witches, they’ve been gathering regularly to hex the patriarchy or to bind President Trump.”

“And yes, some of it may just be talk, some of it may be benign,” he admitted. “But you are talking about people gathering together, appealing to other spiritual powers and they are militantly against the Bible. They are militantly against Christian values. This is something that’s really happening.”

“So the window is wide open for deception to come flooding in,” Brown told CBN News. “You event have people professing to be ‘Christian witches.’ The spiritual warfare is real. We need to be equipped. We need to take on the spirit of Jezebel. It’s a real thing.”

Brown also offered some suggestions for taking on evil.

“First, let’s get educated. Let’s understand. And let’s realize we have greater spiritual weapons,” he explained. “Let’s clean house in our own lives. Have we opened the door in our own lives to the seduction of Jezebel and these alternative spiritual truths and deceptions? And then we give ourselves to prayer. It is the ultimate spiritual weapon.”

“We use the Word of God,” Brown continued. “We turn to God to turn the heart of the nation. Politics is important, but the only solution for the nation is found in the Cross, which is found in prayer and fasting. Repentance in the church, living this out we can take Jezebel down.”

* This story has been revised and updated since first being published in October 2019

