https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/wow-keeping-hundreds-black-men-prison-past-release-date-cheap-labor-kamala-harris-hosting-black-male-get-vote-rally-miami/

A mosaic of Kamala Harris made with the actual faces of black men she kept in prison after their release date so the state could use them for cheap labor.

Back in February 2019 Jackie Kucinich at The Daily Beast wrote about Kamala Harris’s Attorney General office keeping inmates locked up so the state could use them for cheap labor.

Just like the slavers once did.

The Daily Beast reported:

Ordered to reduce the population of California’s overcrowded prisons, lawyers from then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris’ office made the case that some non-violent offenders needed to stay incarcerated or else the prison system would lose a source of cheap labor. TRENDING: WATCH: Joe Biden Announces He Will Lead an Effective Strategy to Mobilize ‘Trunalimunumaprzure’ In 2011, the Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Plata that California’s prisons were so overcrowded that they violated the Constitution’s prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment. Three years later, in early 2014, the state was ordered to allow non-violent, second time offenders who have served half of their sentence to be eligible for parole. By September 2014, plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit were back in court, accusing California of slow-walking the process, which lawyers for Harris’ office denied. According to court filings, lawyers for the state said California met benchmarks, and argued that if certain potential parolees were given a faster track out of prison, it would negatively affect the prison’s labor programs, including one that allowed certain inmates to fight California’s wildfires for about $2 a day. “Extending 2-for-1 credits to all minimum custody inmates at this time would severely impact fire camp participation—a dangerous outcome while California is in the middle of a difficult fire season and severe drought,” lawyers for Harris wrote in the filing, noting that the fire camp program required physical fitness in addition to a level of clearance that allowed the felon to be offsite. Not only that, they noted, draining the prisons of “minimum custody inmates” would deplete the labor force both internally and in local communities where low-level, non-violent offenders worked for pennies on the dollar collecting trash and tending to city parks. A federal three-judge panel ordered both sides to confer about the plaintiffs’ demands, and the state agreed to extend the 2-for-1 credits to all eligible minimum security prisoners.

This is the Democrat Party’s nominee for VP.

And this video by far left VICE was released back in October 2019 as Kamala’s presidential campaign was swirling down the toilet.

According to VICE — Back when she was San Francisco D.A., U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, now a presidential contender and a self-described “progressive prosecutor,” cost the city of San Francisco millions of dollars and cost Jamal Trulove more than six years of his life. Harris allowed the people working under her to pursue a murder charge against Trulove that was ultimately overturned by an appeals court. Harris has yet to account for this incident.

This coming weekend Kamala Harris is holding a Get Out the Vote rally in Florida for young black men.

She really has some nerve.

“California Sen. Kamala Harris, is hosting an event this weekend to rally young Black men to vote.” // But not the thousands she imprisoned for marijuana offenses, of course. She ruined those lives, and they have not forgotten. https://t.co/6olPgn0mcB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 30, 2020

Via FOX News — Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, is hosting an event this weekend to rally young Black men to vote while the NAACP is getting involved in Black churches, which are planning “Souls to the Polls” events on Sunday, according to Politico.

Florida — the nation’s largest swing state — is considered a must-win for either candidate hoping to sail to victory on Nov. 3.

