Anybody who’s ever subjected themselves to watching CNN on a fairly consistent basis knows that their penchant for constant negative stories about Trump and attempts to scare viewers to death about COVID-19 are hourly occurrences. Kirstie Alley made that clear with this tweet:

I now Know why my personal friends who walk around in SHEER TERROR of contracting Covid are simply CNN viewers! I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!! IF YOU TOO WANT TO LIVE IN TERROR WATCH CNN!!

FEAR OF DYING IS THEIR MANTRA! OMG! — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 30, 2020

Somebody in CNN’s PR department didn’t like that criticism, and decided to attempt a “bad ratings” zinger:

Kirstie, you are welcome to change the channel – just like countless viewers did every time “Veronica’s Closet” came on TV. But don’t downplay the loss of nearly 230K American lives. And please, wear a mask. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 30, 2020

Somebody’s a little testy.

Meow …if only you paid as much attention to Joe Biden’s alleged corrupt business dealings as a TV show that was rated top ten in 1997….. guess you got that wrong too🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/j1BelxVohy — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 30, 2020

Find ONE tweet I’ve tweeted to encourage people NOT to wear masks or NOT be careful or that has said anything disrespectful about sick people or those who have died … there isn’t one.

THIS is how FAKE information spreads like pic.twitter.com/EekePYPB3v — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 30, 2020

Many on CNN will gladly pretend to confuse calling out their constant fear-mongering with a lack of concern for the actual problem.

omg you struck a nerve with the intern, Kirstie LOL https://t.co/1kg1d142pT — I miss hockey 💕💕 (@Oenonewept) October 30, 2020

CNN tries to CLAP BACK at Krisie Alley.. They have lost MOST ALL CREDIBILITY and ALL professionalism associated with Journalism.. CNN is toast.. https://t.co/Ws24ZZSe5v — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) October 30, 2020

Don’t ever let them tell you that CNN is unprofessional and petty! https://t.co/cOI9h5izU0 — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) October 30, 2020

Kirstie, be happy he told you to do what millions of viewers have done and that’s change the channel. CNN is not worth watching with all their lies — Phoenix (@Saxons75) October 30, 2020

CNN’s as self-unaware as ever:

CNN mocking someone’s ratings is truly rich, for a “news” network that frequently trails the Hallmark Channel, airport radar, and the Laundromat webcam feed. — Doug Ross 🇺🇸 (@directorblue) October 30, 2020

Considering CNN’s ratings, it’s pretty funny that their PR people are actively encouraging people to change the channel.

