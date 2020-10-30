https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/30/you-struck-a-nerve-with-the-intern-kirstie-alley-fires-back-after-somebody-at-cnn-pr-took-offense-to-her-calling-out-their-fear-mongering/

Anybody who’s ever subjected themselves to watching CNN on a fairly consistent basis knows that their penchant for constant negative stories about Trump and attempts to scare viewers to death about COVID-19 are hourly occurrences. Kirstie Alley made that clear with this tweet:

Somebody in CNN’s PR department didn’t like that criticism, and decided to attempt a “bad ratings” zinger:

Somebody’s a little testy.

Many on CNN will gladly pretend to confuse calling out their constant fear-mongering with a lack of concern for the actual problem.

CNN’s as self-unaware as ever:

Considering CNN’s ratings, it’s pretty funny that their PR people are actively encouraging people to change the channel.

