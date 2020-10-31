https://babylonbee.com/news/the-2020-election-roundup/

With Americans going to the polls to vote on the most important election in the entire history of the universe, we thought it might be helpful to review the campaigns of this year.

Remember this guy? For progressives, he was the dream candidate!

Unfortunately for Bernie, the Democrat machine combined its powers to defeat him.

Bummer.

We also came close to nominating our first Native American woman to run for the democrats!

She was persecuted for her Native American ancestry,

…and her gender.

Eventually, it was down to these two to compete against Biden:

She failed.

Bloomberg showed us what money can buy.

But no one liked him for some reason.

The nation was heartbroken after he dropped out.

The rest of the candidates dropped like flies. Remember Tulsi?

And this guy?

And we can’t forget this valiant effort…

Not sure who this guy is…

Williamson was defeated by a powerful ray of negative cosmic energy:

Now it’s down to Trump and Biden! Check back for our comprehensive review of the epic battle between the Trump and Biden campaign.

