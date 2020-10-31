https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/31/after-innocents-are-beheaded-the-ap-explains-what-france-did-to-incite-anger-in-the-muslim-world/

Terrorist attacks this month in France, which included two beheadings, have caused security to be increased at churches and schools across that country. Meanwhile, the Associated Press thought it would be a good time to explain what France does to make certain people angry enough to do such horrific things:

Wow.

Yep, that’s exactly what they’re saying.

And when the AP’s not doing that kind of thing they’re spinning like the wind when fact-checking claims about Democrats.

