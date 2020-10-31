https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/31/after-innocents-are-beheaded-the-ap-explains-what-france-did-to-incite-anger-in-the-muslim-world/

Terrorist attacks this month in France, which included two beheadings, have caused security to be increased at churches and schools across that country. Meanwhile, the Associated Press thought it would be a good time to explain what France does to make certain people angry enough to do such horrific things:

AP Explains: Why does France incite anger in the Muslim world? Its brutal colonial past, staunch secular policies and tough-talking president who is seen as insensitive toward the Muslim faith all play a role. https://t.co/VB1Cs26sBj — The Associated Press (@AP) October 31, 2020

Wow.

After innocents are beheaded, this is the AP’s take. https://t.co/PrVGnzGcU3 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) October 31, 2020

And did you see the skirt France wore? https://t.co/6UBZHVWuqB — jon gabriel (@exjon) October 31, 2020

Yep, that’s exactly what they’re saying.

You can always tell a leftwing writer.

Always. No one else looks at someone being beheaded over insulting a religion and babbles on about historic colonialism and insensitivity to other faiths (non-Christian naturally.) https://t.co/XMQsZCA0Q0 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 31, 2020

She shouldn’t have worn that dress — Waldo (@urtweetsrwrong) October 31, 2020

These “explainers” should be renamed “excusers.” https://t.co/xTAQ2tdUo6 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 31, 2020

You have to be f—ing kidding me. https://t.co/aAWJNmM8wA — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) October 31, 2020

This is an amazing case of blaming the victim — Tim Bryant (@TimBryantRadio) October 31, 2020

Stop justifying terrorism, you witless craven wokelets. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) October 31, 2020

The French deserve it – AP https://t.co/ShdMG9hngF — Maria🎃Viti (@selfdeclaredref) October 31, 2020

Is this AP or AJ (Al-Jazeera)? — Joel Goldenberg (@JoelGoldenberg1) October 31, 2020

And when the AP’s not doing that kind of thing they’re spinning like the wind when fact-checking claims about Democrats.

