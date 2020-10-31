https://www.newsmax.com/politics/attorney-general-william-barr-justice-department-election/2020/10/31/id/994621/

Despite President Donald Trump’s tepid support for Attorney General William Barr, those close to nation’s top law enforcer say he wants to stay on the job.

“Barr told me recently he supports the president and would be inclined to stay if the president wanted him to,” Richard Cullen, a lawyer for Vice President Mike Pence, told The Washington Post.

Trump offered only a “no comment” on AG Barr’s future to Newsmax TV earlier this month.

“I have no comment,” Trump told “Greg Kelly Reports” in an exclusive Oct. 14 interview. “Can’t comment on that. It’s too early,” Trump said. “I’m not happy with all of the evidence I have, I can tell you that. I’m not happy.”

White House spokesman Judd Deere told the Post the administration is making no commitments until after Tuesday’s election.

“The Department of Justice under the leadership of Attorney General Barr has worked to carry out the president’s priorities, including restoring law and order to our communities through Operation Legend, confronting China, and combating human trafficking and smuggling,” Deere said. “We have no personnel announcements at this time, nor would it be appropriate to speculate about changes after the election or in a second term.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

