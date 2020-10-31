https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/amazing-ivanka-trump-invites-law-enforcement-officers-worked-recent-human-trafficking-rescues-stage-thank-video/

NOT MAKING HEADLINES–

This was simply amazing!

Ivanka Trump was campaigning in Canfield, Ohio on Saturday.

During her event she invited several law enforcement officers on stage who worked on a recent human trafficking rescue in Ohio.

Ivanka Trump wanted to thank them for their work!

45 missing children were rescued this week and 179 adults were arrested in an Ohio human trafficking sting this past week in Ohio.

TRENDING: WATCH: Joe Biden Announces He Will Lead an Effective Strategy to Mobilize ‘Trunalimunumaprzure’

Via TGP’s Kristinn Taylor who is at today’s rally:

At rally in Canfield, Ohio, Ivanka Trump invites law enforcement officers who worked on a human trafficking task force that recently rescued dozens of missing children in Ohio. pic.twitter.com/Hri9h9Btbe — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) October 31, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

