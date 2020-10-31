https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/amazing-video-trump-supporters-vehicles-filled-maga-trump-flags-surround-escort-kamala-harris-texas-city/

TRUMP SUPPORTERS ARE THE BEST!

Kamala Harris made three stops at small rallies in Texas on Friday.

Democrats are wanting you to believe Texas is in play this year — it isn’t.

After one rally Trump supporters gave Kamala an escort from town.

This was EPIC!

Trump supporters in vehicles filled with MAGA Trump flags surrounded and escorted the Biden-Harris bus out of town after their small rally.

TRENDING: WATCH: Joe Biden Announces He Will Lead an Effective Strategy to Mobilize ‘Trunalimunumaprzure’

This is the most badass thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Go Texas. pic.twitter.com/dnr8Ns9qe0 — L 🤺 (@SomeBitchIKnow) October 31, 2020

Hat Tip Katie

Related…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

