TRUMP SUPPORTERS ARE THE BEST!
Kamala Harris made three stops at small rallies in Texas on Friday.
Democrats are wanting you to believe Texas is in play this year — it isn’t.
After one rally Trump supporters gave Kamala an escort from town.
This was EPIC!
Trump supporters in vehicles filled with MAGA Trump flags surrounded and escorted the Biden-Harris bus out of town after their small rally.
This is the most badass thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Go Texas. pic.twitter.com/dnr8Ns9qe0
— L 🤺 (@SomeBitchIKnow) October 31, 2020
Hat Tip Katie
Wait for it……………..Boom!pic.twitter.com/Q9l3LXO654
— 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) October 30, 2020