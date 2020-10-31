https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/10/31/another-deplorables-moment-joe-calls-trump-supporters-ugly-people/

Are we watching Joe Biden unravel on the campaign trail, just days before the election? It is safe to say he isn’t getting any better as he steps out a little more from his basement in Delaware. He had another “deplorable” moment in Minnesota on Friday.

Just five days before, Joe Biden became angry with Trump supporters who gathered across the street from his rally in Pennsylvania. As they honked their car horns and waved Trump flags, Biden called the Trump voters “chumps”. He did so as he was speaking about unity, of all things. During his rally in Minnesota Friday, the same thing happened but this time instead of chumps Biden called some Trump supporters who gathered to counter his rally “those ugly people”. Poor old Joe has really thin skin, especially for a veteran of 47 years in political office.

It is reported through social media that there were more Trump supporters than Biden supporters Friday at the Minnesota rally. Both campaigns made stops there yesterday, as the state looks to be in play. It would be a huge upset for Democrats if Trump wins Minnesota. Team Biden seems to be suffering from last-minute jitters. Why would Joe Biden be campaigning in Minnesota, a reliably Democrat state, if he was a far ahead as the pollsters tell us?

Joe Biden traveled to more than one state Friday, just as Trump did. The contrast between the two men is stunning. President Trump is keeping a vigorous schedule while Joe Biden begins to fade after one 25 minute speech. The campaign is nervous enough in the closing days that they are taking him out more to attend drive-in rallies in carefully selected states. Trump’s rally speeches usually go for an hour or more whether it is a cold climate like Minnesota or in warm weather in Florida. Trump is still the Energizer Bunny after recovering from the coronavirus.

When Biden entered the Democrat primary, he gave the excuse of wanting to unify America as the reason for a 77-year-old man to come out of political retirement to run for president. He is angry that Trump’s first term as president has been successful in undoing much of Obama’s damage to the country during his two terms in the White House. The problem is that Joe Biden is different now than he was just a few short years ago. He has noticeably slipped mentally and emotionally. Not only does he slur his words and become unable to express himself intelligently, but he also has a real anger management problem that comes through as he campaigns. It’s not a good look.

His campaign likes to say Biden is battling for the soul of America. Biden campaigned in Florida Thursday. In Coconut Creek, he gave his standard stump speech.

“I’ve never been more optimistic about America and the American people than I am today. On Nov 3 we’re going to unite this country and show the world who we are.” – Biden — Ernest Scheyder (@ErnestScheyder) October 29, 2020

That speech lasted 23 minutes and Biden said that Trump “doesn’t care about Cuban & Venezuelan people!” Biden told the crowd. That’s an interesting statement, given Trump’s consistent and strong support for the people of Venezuela as they fight against Maduro. He stopped by for a surprise visit at a campaign field office in Fort Lauderdale. While there he had an odd charge against President Trump. While targeting black voters in the area, he said that Trump is sending Cuban-Americans back to Cuba.

Interesting quotes from Biden’s visit to the Fort Lauderdale campaign field office earlier today.

Biden says point-blank that Trump is sending Cuban-Americans (very powerful voting bloc in the state) back to Cuba. pic.twitter.com/pQRSCT4LNj — Ernest Scheyder (@ErnestScheyder) October 29, 2020

What in the world he is talking about? There is no such thing happening in the real world. It sure sounds as though Biden has another “he’s gonna put you back in chains” moment against Trump, doesn’t it? Remember when Biden told a black audience that Mitt Romney would put them back in chains? Ugh.

In Pennsylvania on Friday, Joe made an unusual campaign promise. He will battle something no one has even heard about – because it is another jibberish word made up by Biden. “I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize trunalimunumaprzure.”

BIDEN: “I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize trunalimunumaprzure.”

pic.twitter.com/TAkj7bJndN — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 30, 2020

During a rally in Des Moines on Friday, Biden referenced a group of taxpayers that don’t exist. He’s going to stick it to the “trillionaires”, y’all, in his tax plan. Heads up, Joe, there are no trillionaires in America to tax.

During a 25-minute stump speech in Des Moines, Iowa, the Democratic nominee repeated his campaign pledge that Americans earning less than $400,000 a year would not see their taxes raised if he was elected president next week. “I guarantee you, I give you my word as a Biden, no one making less than $400,000 a year will see a penny in their taxes raised. No one,” the former veep, 77, said to honks of approval from supporters at the “drive-in rally.” “But I tell you what, it’s about time, the wealthiest people in America, the billionaires and trillionaires — um, the multi-billionaires,” he went on, trailing off when he realized his error.

Joe Biden likes to say his tax plan will not affect anyone making under $400,000 a year. Malarkey. We know how this plays out because we lived it during the Obama-Biden administration. Trump’s tax cut was very helpful for middle class workers, as economists have concluded.

Americans paid almost $64 billion less in federal income taxes during the first year under the Republican tax overhaul signed into law in late 2017 by President Donald Trump, with some of the sharpest drops clustered among taxpayers earning between $25,000 and $100,000 a year, even as the overall number of refunds dropped during a turbulent tax season. That’s according to Internal Revenue Service data released this week, giving the most up-to-date look yet at how people fared at tax time in the first year of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The data were released Monday, providing the first substantial look at the effects of a tax law that reduced rates for five of the seven income-tax brackets and also reduced the corporate income-tax rate.

That big tax cut helped fuel the economy that roared all the way up until the coronavirus pandemic. Before the economic shutdown, every demographic of American was benefitting at historic levels from the Trump economy. The Obama recovery from the 2008 financial collaspe of Wall Street was painfully slow – the slowest economic recovery since the Great Depression.

It is almost painful to watch Biden drag himself across the finish line in this campaign. His short campaign speeches are filled with lies and gaffes. He name calls Trump supporters while he paraphrases Obama’s 2004 speech to the Democrat convention. He says there is no red state or blue state but only the United States and that is how he’ll govern as president. He has an odd way of proving that, though. Trump may use crude language and pin nicknames on people but he doesn’t attack Biden voters. He keeps the criticism on Biden, as he should.

