In addition to the Hunter Biden laptop that yielded so many bombshell stories in The New York Post, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reportedly obtained another laptop tied to Hunter Biden back in February. The laptop was taken into custody by the DEA “while executing a search warrant in the Massachusetts office of a psychiatrist who was accused of professional misconduct,” reports The Washington Examiner.

The celebrity psychiatrist, Keith Ablow, had his license suspended after facing allegations of sexually exploiting patients and illegally diverting prescription drugs. He has not yet been charged with any crime.

Hunter Biden was not the target of the investigation or the search of the laptop, which has since been returned to him, though is it not clear why Ablow had the laptop in the first place. This is not the same laptop that Hunter allegedly dropped off at a repair shop in Delaware and never came back for.

That laptop was the subject of a bombshell report from the New York Post that revealed emails proving that back in 2015, Hunter Biden introduced his father to a top executive at the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. This introduction occurred less than a year before Vice President Biden successfully pressured the Ukrainian government into firing the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma, by threatening to withhold a $1 billion loan unless they did so.

Joe Biden has repeatedly claimed to have never spoken with his son about his business dealings.

The Post found the emails amongst “a massive trove of data recovered from a laptop computer” that had been dropped off at the repair shop. The Post reported that “other material extracted from the computer includes a raunchy, 12-minute video that appears to show Hunter […] smoking crack while engaged in a sex act with an unidentified woman, as well as numerous other sexually explicit images.” The FBI seized the computer and its hard drive in December.

Last week, Rudy Giuliani claimed that “numerous pictures” of underage girls were found on Hunter Biden’s laptop. Text messages also suggest that Hunter Biden may have been “sexually inappropriate” with a 14-year-old girl, and had told Joe Biden about these allegations.

The mainstream media has blacked out the story, refusing to report on it, and social media has been preventing and slowing the spread of these stories. In the past week, Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, has also come forward confirming reports that the Bidens were involved in many corrupt deals. Bobulinski has provided documents and text messages that have proven Joe Biden had direct knowledge of Hunter’s business dealings.

