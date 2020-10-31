https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/election-approaches-take-moment-enjoy-joe-dan-gormans-hilarious-smart-production-righteous-anger/

From Joe Dan Gorman’s website:

Now here we are days before 2020 election… and I’m not telling you anything, we ALL KNOW this THE most historic election EVER —- and we are not going to allow it to be stolen.

The stakes are SO high—we dare not rest easy until the election is over.

While I am extremely confident – I ask that we all pray.

14 if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land. (2 Chron 7:14)

I hope you enjoy the show. If so—and if you are able—thanks for making a donation. If you’re too broke to donate, no worries, that just means we’re cousins— but I hope you will share the show.