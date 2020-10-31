https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/attempt-register-dead-people-florida-county-discovered?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

An attempt to register dead people to vote in Broward County, Florida reportedly was uncovered, but no mail-in ballots were sought nor used through the fraud.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that someone in South Carolina earlier this year dispatched more than 50 voter applications featuring the same clean handwriting to the Florida county’s elections office, and that some of those individuals are dead.

Assistant State Attorney Tim Donnelly in a letter indicated that the applications “appear to have been written by the same person,” the outlet reported.

While most of the applications were deemed suspicious, a few made it onto the county’s voter rolls.

As new registrants, anyone attempting to vote would have to furnish identification prior to casting a vote or mailing one in, Broward Elections Supervisor Pete Antonacci said, according to the outlet.

