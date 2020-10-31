https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/biden-barack-and-i-think-its-a-right-for-people-to-have-badakathcare/
About The Author
Related Posts
At Least 5 People Shot in Mesa, AZ Parking Lot
October 17, 2020
President Trump at Michigan Campaign Rally: ‘Michigan Lost Half of All Manufacturing Jobs After the Trade Deals That Biden Supported’
September 11, 2020
Leftist Woman Who Sent Deadly Ricin Gas to President Trump Was Obsessed With Assassinating Him
September 24, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy