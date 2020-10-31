https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/beverly-hills-police-declare-unlawful-assembly-following-violence?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Beverly Hills Police Department on Saturday declared an unlawful assembly due to violence.

A collection of protestors traveled from Roxbury Park to the location of a “U.S.A. Freedom Rally,” Beverly Hills police Lt. Max Subin reportedly said.

“The protester from Roxbury Park got into a violent fight with a pro-Trump protester,” Subin said, according to reports. “It was at the point that an unlawful assembly was declared by the Incident Commander and the Roxbury Park protesters did leave and march back to Roxbury Park.”

“A couple of the members got into a violent attack on a pro-Trump member,” Subin reportedly told Fox News. “It was at that point that an unlawful assembly was declared.”

