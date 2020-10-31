https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidblackmon/2020/10/31/biden-has-already-failed-once-to-deliver-the-green-jobs-he-promises-today/

Protesters hold a ‘Green New Deal!’ sign during the Global Climate Strike demonstration in … [+] Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

On February 17, 2009 – less than one month into their first term – then-President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden both flew to Colorado to sign their $787 billion stimulus package into law. They had decided to move the signing venue from Washington, D.C. to Denver in order to emphasize the green-jobs provisions contained in the legislation. Remember, this was at a time when the Democratic Party controlled not just the executive branch of government, but also held super majorities in both houses of congress. They could basically do whatever they wanted, and this is what they chose to do.

As point man on the bill, Biden helped message the Democrats’ stimulus package as a green-jobs creator, promising it would create over 5 million such jobs. The Obama/Biden commitment at the time was all about the creation of a new, “clean energy” economy and “green jobs” similar to what Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Bernie Sanders promise today as a part of their “Green New Deal,” although they’ve dressed their $90 Trillion package up with more aggressive terms like “environmental catastrophe” and “climate justice.”

It’s all the same plot today – same actors, new title, updated talking points.

So, how did that Obama/Biden “Green Jobs” plan work out for us? A few years after its passage, Obama/Biden’s own Department of Labor issued four reports on the Green Jobs Program. The first report, issued in September of 2011, was titled “Recovery Act: Slow Pace Placing Workers into Jobs Jeopardizes Employment Goals of the Green Jobs Program.” Its findings were quite telling:

Nearly three-fourths of the way through the anticipated time frame, only 1/3rd of the allotted funding had been expended;

Just 42% of the desired 124,000+ participants had even been signed up for the program’s training in “green jobs”;

Half of the training programs provided five or fewer days of training. Hardly a robust training for a full career;

Over twenty percent of the “degrees” and certificates went to people with only one day of training; and

Only 1,336 participants retained employment for at least 6 months, a miniscule 2 percent of the targeted employment retention of 69,717 participants.

In other words, an epic failure.

This lackluster growth in green employment led to a desperate redefinition of what constituted a “green job”, using Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data.

The largest green-jobs category was “janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners.”

The septic tank and portable toilet servicing industry had 33 times as many “green” jobs as did solar electricity utilities.

At a June 6, 2012 hearing of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Chairman Darrell Issa forced the acting commission of the BLS to confirm that a list of jobs with dubious greenness counted as green—including oil-industry lobbyists. (you can watch a couple minutes of the hearing to understand the absurd list of jobs that suddenly qualified as “green” as the Obama/Biden folks sought to redefine the meaning of “success” for their faltering program.);

Even including these specious versions of the meaning of a “green” job, the new green-job creation never came close to the 5 million promised in February 2009. According to a study by the Brookings Institution, “of the nearly 2.7 million green jobs [the Obama/Biden Administration] identifies, most were bus drivers, sewage workers and other types of work that don’t fit the “green jobs of the future” that Obama imagined.”

You don’t say.

So, if low-wage workers and unemployed union members whose jobs disappeared as their “old economy” factories were moved overseas didn’t get the money, who did? Economist John Lott followed the money, and anyone who has studied the history of government initiatives such as this will hardly be surprised by his findings:

States with higher per-capita incomes received a larger share of the money, along with states that provided the Obama-Biden ticket with a larger share of votes;

As the Washington Post noted, “The administration… gave easy access to venture capitalists with stakes in some of the companies backed by the administration, the records show. Many of those investors had given to Obama’s 2008 campaign.” ;

The most famous debacle of this politically connected money machine was Solyndra. Before it finally went bankrupt, Solyndra took the taxpayers for $535 million.

So what were the lessons learned? Politicians always love to invoke the down-trodden in our society as the targets for their taxpayer-funded largesse, but those folks are rarely helped by plans to reorganize industries and the economy. The Obama-Biden Stimulus Package failed on its green-jobs promise but did not fail to deliver hundreds of billions to the well-connected.

We have seen Joe Biden and Kamala Harris making many of the exact same promises about their plans for the government to magically create “millions of new green jobs” out of whole cloth that Biden and Obama made during that 2008 election campaign. It’s almost as if they think they have some magic wand to use to make these unlikely promises come true.

Anyone expecting their delivery to be any more effective should they win this election really needs to pay closer attention to the results of Biden’s performance on the job a decade ago.

