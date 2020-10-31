https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/biden-melts-trump-supporters-minnesota-ugly-folks/

(BREITBART) Vice President Joe Biden addressed a drive-in rally Friday afternoon in a parking lot in St. Paul, Minnesota — and was drowned out by the honking of Donald Trump supporters in their cars.

During the course of his speech, Biden repeatedly snapped at the Trump fans, who protested his visit outside the fence.

“These guys are not very polite, but they’re like Trump,” Biden said, raising his hand towards the pro-Trump crowd. “They’re gonna be okay. We’re gonna take care of them as well. We need to come together. Need to fight for all these folks.”

