Joe Biden and Barack Obama traveled to Michigan on Saturday to a secret location.

A mole inside the Biden campaign revealed that China Joe and Barack Hussein Obama are in Belle Isle, Michigan.

Biden the bully fantasized about assaulting President Trump during his angry Michigan speech.

“The President likes to portray himself as a tough guy! When you were in high school wouldn’t you have liked to take the shot? Anyway, that’s a different story, but anyway,” Biden said.

WATCH: Joe Biden fantasizes about assaulting Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/X9BlzTZldQ — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2020

Biden is a bully and often fantasizes about assaulting President Trump.

Biden also bullies voters who confront him about his corruption.

We’ve all dealt with bullies like Joe Biden. Bullies who look down on others. Bullies who think they’re better than you. Bullies who call people “fat” and “sedentary” and stupid.pic.twitter.com/zPTcnghfTB — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2020

