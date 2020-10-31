https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/black-lives-matter-antifa-goons-confront-trump-maga-rally-beverly-hills-beat-trump-supporters-sticks-video/

Last week THOUSANDS of Trump supporters marched with Trump, US and MAGA flags in Beverly Hills, California.

It was an amazing, exciting and PEACEFUL event!

Not this week.

On Saturday several hundred Trump supporters AGAIN held a rally in Beverly Hills.

But several VIOLENT Black Lives Matter-Antifa goons met them in the street.

And they the BLM mob did what they do — They attacked the Trump supporters and beat heads.

The Trump supporters were chanting, “We Love Trump!”

Then all hell broke loose.

One man was surrounded by the leftist mob.

When he tried to fight back they beat him with sticks.

Beverly Hills, CA. BLM group has marched to where a Trump rally is being held. Police are on scene with armored vehicles, but its already tense pic.twitter.com/CHYkq3kCIX — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 31, 2020

What led up to that. You can see them trying to steal the flag and a scuffle beforehand. Is that an Armenian flag? Dude looks messed up but seems to be ok. BLM needs to be locked up before more people get hurt. Beverly Hills, CA pic.twitter.com/b8LSOIbVqB — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 31, 2020

Our friend Ari David was at the event and took this video.

Antifa Goons turned out to confront Trump supporters in Beverly Hills today at their MAGA March — they were there to cause violence! ⁦@AriDavidUSA⁩ was there pic.twitter.com/8oPPeHexyO — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) October 31, 2020

More…

Pro Trump rally & counter protesters squaring off in Beverly Hills right now. https://t.co/tPVvGO0oXN — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 31, 2020

