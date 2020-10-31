http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wcodeTzeTo4/

The Obama administration was “bothered” by Democrat candidate Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s ties to the Ukrainian energy company Burisma while his father served as vice president, according to a recent book.

New Yorker writer Evan Osnos first published the revelations in a book titled Joe Biden: The Life, the Run, and What Matters Now, according to the New York Post.

“In the Spring of 2014, at the same time Biden was playing a central role in overseeing U.S. policy in Ukraine, Hunter joined the board of Burisma, one of Ukraine’s largest natural gas producers,” Osnos wrote.

The administration allowed the arrangement to continue even though the “distance” between both Bidens “was becoming harder to maintain.”

Obama administration veterans continue to deny that Hunter’s business ties affected foreign policy throughout the Obama administration.

Obama veteran David Axelrod called the Hunter Biden story a “right-wing conspiracy theory.”

Osnos’s book comes after a whistleblower and Biden insider, Tony Bobulinski, released a statement that he personally witnessed the former vice president discussing business deals with his son, Hunter.

Bobulinski’s statement also backed up a bombshell report from the New York Post that said Hunter introduced his father, who was then vice president at the time, to a top executive at Burisma less than a year before former Vice President Joe Biden pressured Ukrainian government officials into firing a prosecutor investigating the company.

