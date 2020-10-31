https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/boris-johnson-announces-new-month-long-england-lockdown-combat-covid/

(MEDIAITE) Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a month-long national lockdown in the UK as a response to concerning coronavirus numbers.

In his Saturday press conference, Johnson said, “Now is the time to take action, because there is no alternative.”

“From Thursday until the start of December, you must stay at home,” he announced. “You may only leave home for specific reasons.” (Those reasons include education, work, groceries, and providing care for vulernerable people.)

He said that “non-essential shops and entertainment venues” will have to be closed during the lockdown, including bars and restaurants “except for takeaway and delivery services.”

