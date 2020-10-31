https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-calling-local-trump-supporters-mole-leaks-michigan-location-obama-sleepy-joe-rally-help-welcome-belle-isle/

Breaking– CALLING ALL TRUMP SUPPORTERS IN SOUTHEASTERN MICHIGAN!

Please help Give Barack Obama and Joe Biden a HUGE MAGA WELCOME at their Detroit rally this afternoon.

Obama and Sleepy Joe wanted to keep their rally a secret but a mole in their campaign notified local Trump supporters of their small rally today in Detroit.

Please pass this around.

The rally is this afternoon!

PLEASE HELP LINE THE BRIDGE TO WELCOME JOE AND BARACK TO MICHIGAN!

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT!!!

If you live in the metro-Detroit area and support Trump… STOP what you’re doing and head down to Belle Isle—NOW!

Crooked Joe Biden and Spy Chief Barack Obama are hosting a rally on Belle Isle. They’ve been keeping the location super secret so Trump supporters don’t show up. Guess what??? We’re on our way!!! We will meet between 4-4:30 PM.

Details are listed below.

Bring your American, Trump, and Thin Blue Line flags. Decorate your vehicle, dress in your Trump gear, and join your fellow Trump supporters at Gabriel Richard Park Parking lot (east side of the bridge to Belle Isle) where we will organize. If the park is closed, we will drive up and down Jefferson Ave. near the bridge. Be safe. Be courteous of other traffic, and most of all, have fun! Trump 2020!

