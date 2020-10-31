https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/politics/2020/10/31/twitter-now-that-you-gave-ny-posts-account-back-can-we-have-ours/

CDMedia Threatens Legal Action

Twitter suspended 8 of CDMedia’s staff and regional accounts in September overnight in a midnight purge. Only CDMedia Founder L Todd Wood had his account restored a few days later.

On the 20th of October, Wood’s account was locked due to tweets outlining corruption of the Biden Crime Family, similar to what the New York Post experienced upon publication of Hunter Biden laptop evidence.

Twitter, under nationwide pressure from Congress, returned the account to the New York Post last night.

Our accounts remain restricted. We’d like them back, as our voice is important and vital.

We’ve threatened legal action against Twitter if they are not returned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

