What is wrong with this woman?

Fresh off delivering a train-wreck performance at a rally for Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden last Saturday, Trump Derangement Syndrome-afflicted singer Cher has since released a song dedicated to the hair-sniffing, 77-year-old patriarch.

The song is a remix of “Happiness Is A Thing Called Joe,” a song written nearly a century ago for the 1943 musical “Cabin in the Sky.” Unlike Cher’s rendition, however, the original track had nothing to do with Joe Biden, who at the time was only one.

The remix was released on Cher’s YouTube last Sunday.

Listen (*Cringe warning):







The title of her remix is “Happiness Is Just A Thing Called Joe.”

The lyrics of this ditty are as follows:

It seems like happiness is just a thing called Joe

He’s got a smile that makes the lilacs want to grow

He’s got a way that makes the angels heave a sigh

When they know President Joe’s passing by Right now our country is gloomy, fear is in the air

But when Joe’s president, hope is everywhere

Troubles fly away and life is easy go

Joe will keep us safe, that’s all we need to know

Seems like happiness is just a thing called Joe Sometimes thеre seems no end to misery and dеspair

But when Joe smiles at us, compassion fills the air

Troubles fly away and life is easy flown

Joe will keep us safe, that’s all we need to know

Seems like happiness is just a thing called Joe

The TDS-afflicted singer also performed it at an “I Will Vote” concert/fundraiser.

Watch:







The question that comes to mind is what in the world is wrong with her? Is it drugs? Is it a mental crisis? Or is it just good ol’-fashioned TDS?

Look at social media’s response to her ditty below (*Language warning):

What in the mandatory 72 hour mandated psych ward hold is this shit???? — Bubba (@BubbaDawg3377) October 29, 2020

this is in no way shape or form, happiness, lol — Donna (@donnaseibring) October 30, 2020

This is the soundtrack to a concession speech. — ianlars (@ianlars) October 29, 2020

What a terrible song. And Cher’s singing is the sad part! Joe is absolutely cringeworthy; his smile send shivers down me for its weirdness and he seems like he always needs a shower and a toothbrush. — carma (@carmamatters) October 31, 2020

Do you beeelllliiiiivvveeee in life with TRUMP…. I can feel something inside myself. I really don’t think Bidens good enough. — Jodi H (@3kidsplusme) October 30, 2020

I can help her write a better one: So his creepy son’s on crack

Vote for Joe or you ain’t black

C’mon man, don’t be unfair

Let him sniff your daughter’s hair

Sure he’s got dementia brain

And took bribes from Ukraine

But this election, represent:

Kamala Harris for President — 𝕯𝖎𝖘𝖈𝖎𝖕𝖑𝖊𝕺𝖋𝕿𝖍𝖊ᙎ𝖆𝖙𝖈𝖍 (@Disciple_1776) October 29, 2020

I’ve never witnessed a train wreck, but I think I just did. — R. Carmen Davis, CIC (@DavisInsAgency) October 30, 2020

The latter Twitter user must have missed what happened last Saturday when Cher showed up at a Biden rally in Las Vegas to serenade the audience.

Her appearance began with her walking up to the stage from a set of stairs and then saying, “Here I am. Here I am. And who do we want to win?”

What sounded like a small crowd of supporters yelled back, “Biden”

“OK,” Cher then said before she burst out into an awkward giggle.

“Alright, I’m ready, and then we’ll talk, and then I’ll sing, and then I’ll wave goodbye, and then that’ll be it,” she added.

All of a sudden Spanish music began playing from out of nowhere, causing her to cringe in momentary shock and terror.

The singer then stood around for a few seconds looking lost until the correct song finally started playing. Then she began singing.

Watch:

Cher stumps for Joe Biden, creating an awkward and brutal ‘what the heck just happened?’ clip https://t.co/5tJNP5lDrX via @BIZPACReview — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) October 25, 2020

That’s called a train wreck, and unfortunately, the last couple years of Cher’s life have been chockablock with them thanks to her hatred of President Donald Trump.

She’s claimed President Donald Trump will incarcerate gay people in “intermittent camps,” shared her dream of him being raped in prison and said that he makes her want to “blow my brains out.”

And then there’s her Twitter feed, which is an endless stream of anti-Trump derangement.

Case in point:

I woke this a.m to see Drs & Nurse’s Crying,Heart Broken,

Grief Stricken,Seeing Ppl DyingAlone,Taking Care Of Dying Mothers,Fathers Children,Grandparents,& I Cant Seam To Stop Sobbing.Trump & His People Don’t care About Ppl Dying Gruesome Deaths.

Dying Doesn’t Seem To Phase Him — Cher (@cher) October 30, 2020

Courts All Over America

put Ballots on different schedules.Check Hospitals Hit By RUSSIA RANSOMWARE ATTACKS,2 SCARE PPL IN2 GIVING THEM💰.TRUMP’S RUSSIANS ARE SHUTTING DOWN HOSPITALS,SO PATIENTS CANT GET CARE.

🙏🏻2GOD.JOE SHOULD THREATEN,Putin B4 Putin makes trump Pres Again💋 — Cher (@cher) October 30, 2020

Trump Could Do”Anything”,& It Would Only Succeed In Impressing,& exciting the sycophantic Uriah Heep’s ,Who Grovel at His Shrine,&.Share His Vitriolic Racism,& Hatred For Ppl Who Live In🇺🇸 & are Not Lily White. — Cher (@cher) October 29, 2020

Trump DONOR IS IN CHARGE OF POST OFFICE,SO”2LATE 2MAIL UR BALLOT”‼️

1.PUT BALLOT IN DROP BOX

2.DELIVER BALLOT 2 UR POLLING PLACE

3.IF U DIDN’T GET BALLOT

U CAN GO 2 UR POLLING PLACE & VOTE IN PERSON.trump DOING ANYTHING 2 STEAL ELECTION. VOTE,UR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT — Cher (@cher) October 28, 2020

That’s what’s called Cherspeak. It’s kind of like Bidenspeak, but slightly more comprehensible …

