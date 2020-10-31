https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/10/31/cher-releases-cringeworthy-song-about-joe-biden-hes-got-a-smile-that-makes-the-lilacs-want-to-grow-991191

What is wrong with this woman?

Fresh off delivering a train-wreck performance at a rally for Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden last Saturday, Trump Derangement Syndrome-afflicted singer Cher has since released a song dedicated to the hair-sniffing, 77-year-old patriarch.

The song is a remix of “Happiness Is A Thing Called Joe,” a song written nearly a century ago for the 1943 musical “Cabin in the Sky.” Unlike Cher’s rendition, however, the original track had nothing to do with Joe Biden, who at the time was only one.

The remix was released on Cher’s YouTube last Sunday.

Listen (*Cringe warning):



The title of her remix is “Happiness Is Just A Thing Called Joe.”

The lyrics of this ditty are as follows:

It seems like happiness is just a thing called Joe
He’s got a smile that makes the lilacs want to grow
He’s got a way that makes the angels heave a sigh
When they know President Joe’s passing by

Right now our country is gloomy, fear is in the air
But when Joe’s president, hope is everywhere
Troubles fly away and life is easy go
Joe will keep us safe, that’s all we need to know
Seems like happiness is just a thing called Joe

Sometimes thеre seems no end to misery and dеspair
But when Joe smiles at us, compassion fills the air
Troubles fly away and life is easy flown
Joe will keep us safe, that’s all we need to know
Seems like happiness is just a thing called Joe

The TDS-afflicted singer also performed it at an “I Will Vote” concert/fundraiser.

Watch:



The question that comes to mind is what in the world is wrong with her? Is it drugs? Is it a mental crisis? Or is it just good ol’-fashioned TDS?

Look at social media’s response to her ditty below (*Language warning):

The latter Twitter user must have missed what happened last Saturday when Cher showed up at a Biden rally in Las Vegas to serenade the audience.

Her appearance began with her walking up to the stage from a set of stairs and then saying, “Here I am. Here I am. And who do we want to win?”

What sounded like a small crowd of supporters yelled back, “Biden”

“OK,” Cher then said before she burst out into an awkward giggle.

“Alright, I’m ready, and then we’ll talk, and then I’ll sing, and then I’ll wave goodbye, and then that’ll be it,” she added.

All of a sudden Spanish music began playing from out of nowhere, causing her to cringe in momentary shock and terror.

The singer then stood around for a few seconds looking lost until the correct song finally started playing. Then she began singing.

Watch:

That’s called a train wreck, and unfortunately, the last couple years of Cher’s life have been chockablock with them thanks to her hatred of President Donald Trump.

She’s claimed President Donald Trump will incarcerate gay people in “intermittent camps,” shared her dream of him being raped in prison and said that he makes her want to “blow my brains out.”

And then there’s her Twitter feed, which is an endless stream of anti-Trump derangement.

Case in point:

That’s what’s called Cherspeak. It’s kind of like Bidenspeak, but slightly more comprehensible …

