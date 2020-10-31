https://www.lifezette.com/2020/10/hillary-clinton-confident-dems-will-win-on-tuesday-pelosi-has-teed-up-a-lot-of-great-legislation/

2016 Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said in an interview Tuesday that a President Joe Biden and Democrat-dominated Congress will “rectify” Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.

SiriusXM’s Signal Boost’s co-host Jess McIntosh told Mrs. Clinton, “It’s been a dark week for women …I’m feeling lost… Coney Barrett is seated… we did not have the same level of, at least, vocal, in-the-streets outrage that we had around Kavanaugh.”

Hillary Clinton: Pelosi ready to unleash liberal tsunami after Biden win. ‘Now, thankfully Nancy Pelosi bless her heart in every way we can, has teed up a lot of great legislation,” Clinton told SiriusXM’s Signal Boost this morning.https://t.co/vps54u99Oy pic.twitter.com/XzwK8ZNW9c — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) October 28, 2020

Hillary Clinton Checks Off The Identity Politics Boxes

The host then asked Clinton, “Are you worried that women are feeling hopeless, and do you think that court reform is… a way that we could actually rectify some of this situation?”

Clinton replied, “I think a lot of women are feeling, um, discouraged.”

Does Hillary Clinton think she speaks for the millions of Republican women? They might have a different opinion.

The former First Lady next went into identity politics mode.

“This appointment to the court is as clear a signal, uh, that there’s going to be a concerted effort to turn the clock back on women; on the LGBTQ community; on rights in general,” Clinton said.

She continued, “A big shift toward corporate power toward those who are on the right of the political ledger when it comes to guns and climate and everything else we can imagine.”

The failed 2016 presidential candidate note that a lot – 61 million people – have already voted.

“That’s astonishing,” Clinton said.

“The women I talk to and the shows that I’m doing and the events that I’m part of, you know, there is a determination, so, yeah, it’s … a feeling that, yeah, that this was not good and it’s going to have consequences, but we’re not giving up, we’re going to forge ahead,” she added.

Joe Biden plans to return to Wisconsin for the third time, a key swing state that Hillary Clinton lost in 2016. https://t.co/wSuPguplUs — ABC News (@ABC) October 27, 2020

Clinton: Nancy Pelosi ‘Has Teed Up A Lot Of Great Legislation’

Clinton explained why it was important for Democrats to win Senate seats.

And what Nancy Pelosi had in store for America.

“We’re going to have to move really quickly,” Clinton said.

She added, “Now, thankfully, Nancy Pelosi, bless her heart in every way, uh, we can, has teed up a lot of great legislation.”

It would be scary to see much of what Clinton considers to be “great legislation.”

Clinton said Republicans have been obstructing Democrats’ agenda.

The legislation has “been sitting there, dying in, you know, Mitch McConnell’s office,” Clinton said, adding of Pelosi, “But she’s, she has legislated on everything we care about, even bipartisan legislation.”

“So, I would hope that if we get that Democratic Senate, and I would urge everybody listening to your program, please, please, please, vote for Democrats,” Clinton said.

House Speaker Pelosi herself recently exhibited the same kind of confidence in a Democrat victory on election day.

NANCY PELOSI: “Whatever the end count is on the election that occurs on Tuesday, he (Joe Biden) will be elected & on January 20th he will be inaugurated President.” 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NEynu0qZuG — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 29, 2020

Dems Itching To Push Their Far-Left Agenda

“I feel very confident that Joe Biden will be elected president on Tuesday,” Pelosi said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Noting that votes may continue to be counted past November 3, Pelosi added, “On Jan. 20, he will be inaugurated president of the United States.”

Do you remember the last time both Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi were certain the Democrats were about to take the White House?

Unfortunately for them, things didn’t turn out that way in 2016.

After that colossal embarrassment for the left four years ago, here are its leaders again, as brazen and cocky as ever about a wipeout Democrat victory.

Whether Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi are vindicated or disappointed on election day is something we will have to wait to find out.

That they have a big far-left agenda waiting on standby should Democrats triumph, however, is something we can be sure of.

This piece originally appeared in ThePoliticalInsider.com and is used by permission.

