https://www.dailywire.com/news/dea-agents-seized-second-alleged-hunter-biden-laptop-during-february-raid-report-says

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) took a second alleged Hunter Biden laptop into custody after agents raided the office of a former celebrity psychiatrist in February.

Two sources familiar with the situation told NBC News that DEA agents found a second laptop purportedly belonging to Biden during a raid on the offices of former psychiatrist Keith Ablow.

According to NBC News:

If [Biden] did leave the machine in Delaware, it would have marked at least the second time he has left behind a laptop. According to two people familiar with the matter, a different Hunter Biden laptop landed in the custody of the DEA in February when they executed a search warrant on the Massachusetts office of a psychiatrist accused of professional misconduct. The psychiatrist has not been charged with a crime. Hunter Biden was not a target of the search or the investigation, and his lawyer ultimately got his laptop back. It’s not clear why his computer was left in the doctor’s office.

Ablow’s medical license was suspended after he faced accusations of sexually exploiting his patients and illegally diverting prescription drugs. Ablow has not been charged with a crime.

The laptop that was reportedly in the hands of the DEA is the second alleged Biden laptop suspected to have been in the hands of federal agents. The first was allegedly dropped off by Biden at a Delaware computer repair shop in April 2019. When no one came back to pick it up, the shop owner took possession and eventually turned the laptop over to the FBI at the end of the year.

The computer store owner turned over a copy of the hard drive of Biden’s alleged laptop over to Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer. Batches of emails, verified by The Daily Caller News Foundation on Thursday, allegedly from the laptop, were first published by the New York Post. Another number of emails and documents came from a batch turned over by Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of Biden, to congressional investigators.

Bobulinski has accused Biden’s father, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, of knowing about and, in at least one case, attempting to personally benefit from Hunter’s foreign business deals. The former vice president has denied Bobulinski’s allegations, though he has not challenged the veracity of the emails published in the press from Hunter’s alleged laptop.

Bobulinski said in a statement:

What I am outlining is fact. I know it is fact because I lived it. I am the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family. I was brought into the company to be the CEO by James Gilliar and Hunter Biden. The reference to “the Big Guy” in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden. The other “JB” referenced in that email is Jim Biden, Joe’s brother. Hunter Biden called his dad “the Big Guy” or “my Chairman,” and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing. I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

