https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/democrats-growing-fear-minnesota-flip-red-president-trump/

Trump only lost Minnesota by a small margin in 2016 and he is working extremely hard to win the state this year.

His efforts seem to be paying off, because Democrats are starting to sweat over what could happen there on Tuesday.

If Trump pulls this off, it would cause a political earthquake.

Breitbart News reports:

TRENDING: WATCH: Joe Biden Announces He Will Lead an Effective Strategy to Mobilize ‘Trunalimunumaprzure’

Democrats Increasingly Worried Minnesota Could Flip for President Trump Democrats are increasingly concerned that Minnesota, which has not voted for a Republican presidential candidate in 48 years, could flip for President Trump next week, given the GOP’s “significant operation” in the state and the Democrats’ stunning lack of canvassing in recent months. The GOP is vying for battleground states such as Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, and hopes to expand the map by flipping Minnesota red. President Trump came close four years ago, losing the state by fewer than 45,000 votes. In recent weeks, Democrats have acknowledged the Republicans’ ground game in the state and fear that it may cost them the decades-long blue state… In addition to $1.2 million in advertising in the final stretch of the race, the Trump campaign reportedly set out dozens of field staffers — 60, according to Nicholas — in the North Star State. That reflects “a level of Republican intensity surpassing that of any race in memory,” though Democrats “say they have many more staffers on the ground in the state.” Recent moves by the Biden campaign also point to what appears to be mounting concerns. On Thursday, the Biden campaign added a stop in St. Paul to the former vice president’s schedule, which already had him visiting Iowa and Wisconsin.

A lot of people will be watching Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Will Minnesota go red? There are increasing signs that Minnesota will vote for President Trump: https://t.co/ydNaRNZm69 via @powerlineUS — John Hinderaker (@jhinderaker) October 31, 2020

A special report tonight from Minnesota after a balmy swing state tour with the Trump campaign. Huge crowds & enthusiasm. #IngrahamAngle 10pET ⁦@FoxNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/W2VgECWIQW — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 30, 2020

Big Crowd In Rochester, Minnesota For Trump Rally! So many MAGA hats & American flags!

pic.twitter.com/KC0dN0qkYK — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 30, 2020

If Minnesota goes for Trump, you’ll know the race is pretty much over.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

