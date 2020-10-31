https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/donald-trump-jr-fire-first-son-goes-off-fake-news-paul-ryan-tech-giants-weak-kneed-republicans-video/
First Son Donald Trump Jr. joined Jesse Watters on Saturday night on the final Watters’ World episode before the election.
Donald Trump Jr. was ON FIRE!
It is AMAZING that this family has such a grasp on what this country wants and needs.
Don Jr. BLASTED the Fake News, Paul Ryan, the Tech Giants and Weak-kneed Republicans.
This was sensational.
Don Jr. may have a HUGE political career ahead of him.