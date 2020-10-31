http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/musrqeapL18/

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s cousin, a Staten Island restaurant owner, recently expressed disagreement with the doctor’s coronavirus restrictions on the dining industry.

“They shouldn’t do the lockdowns. Especially now. If you don’t abide by the rules … shut that area down, but don’t shut down the whole industry,” 84-year-old Anthony Fauci, founder of the La Fontana restaurant, told the New York Post.

His son Joe Fauci, who manages the eatery located in Oakwood, echoed his father’s comments.

“In the beginning, I thought he was fabulous, but then a few times he flip-flopped on different things. He had us all locked down at a tremendous rate,” the 57-year-old said.

“They should have loosened things up when it was slowing down in the summer. Everything else was loosening up except the restaurant business,” he added.

During a webinar hosted by the University of Melbourne on Wednesday, Dr. Fauci told the audience he believed it will be “easily by the end of 2021 and perhaps into the next year before we start having some semblance of normality,” according to Breitbart News.

“If normal means you can get people in a theatre without worrying about what we call congregate-setting super infections, if we can get restaurants to open almost at full capacity,” he continued.

However, in a recent interview with Fox & Friends, President Trump accused the doctor of being a “Democrat” and a “very good friend of the Cuomo family,” adding that “he’s a nice guy but he’s been wrong,” Breitbart News reported.

Joe Fauci, who recently voted for the president, told the Post he was unhappy with Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) leadership during the pandemic.

“I don’t understand how De Blasio can let them riot and protest, 5,000 people with no masks on, but we can’t go to church with 10 people,” he commented.

Joe’s father agreed with his statements, adding, “I don’t want to tell you what I think about [de Blasio]. You won’t be able to print it. Him and that other jabroni, Cuomo.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

