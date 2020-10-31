https://www.theepochtimes.com/hunter-biden-was-used-as-pipeline-to-obama-administration-by-former-associates-seamus-bruner_3559913.html

Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, was viewed as a pipeline to the Obama-Biden administration by his business associates, a researcher who focuses on government integrity said.

“They viewed hunter Biden as a pipeline to the administration,” Seamus Bruner said during an interview with “Crossroads with Joshua Philipp.”

Bruner is the associate director of research at the Government Accountability Institute (GAI) and author of “Compromised: How Money and Politics Drive FBI Corruption” and “Fallout: Nuclear Bribes, Russian Spies, and the Washington Lies that Enriched the Clinton and Biden Dynasties.”

The GAI is led by famed investigative journalist Peter Schweizer.

Bruner drew the conclusion based on emails between Hunter Biden and his former associates including Devon Archer, Bevan Cooney, and Jason Galanis.

Those emails don’t show the full picture but it’s not hard to figure out what they mean, he said.

“It’s kind of odd reading through emails because it’s not a full picture. They’ve obviously had phone calls earlier that day, you don’t have the full context. However, there are, you know, phrases and expressions that, you know, pretty much exactly what it means,” he said.

He elaborated with two examples. One email reportedly said “let’s leverage Hunter Biden more,” another email allegedly described the “direct administration pipeline” as “other currency” when discussing how to pitch to investors.

According to a Breitbart report from Oct. 20, the email using the words “other currency” was sent out on Nov. 4, 2014, from Biden’s business associate Jason Galanis.

“I wanted to focus on the ‘other currency’ we are bringing to the table…direct administration pipeline,” Galanis reportedly wrote in the email.

The Epoch Times can not independently verify the content of the emails.

Hunter Biden, his attorney George Mesires, the Biden campaign, and the Obama Foundation didn’t respond immediately to requests for comments.

The Reported Hunter Biden Materials

The emails Bruner cited were provided by Cooney, who is currently in prison serving a sentence for his involvement in a 2016 bond fraud investment scheme.

Cooney authorized Schweizer access to his Gmail account after learning of his 2018 book “Secret Empires,” which casts lights on the Bidens’ foreign dealing.

Cooney’s brother, Scott Cooney, allowed Schweizer and him access to those emails, Bruner told The Epoch Times.

Besides Cooney’s emails, there are several other batches of materials circulating among journalists and lawmakers.

One is the alleged hard drive from Hunter Biden’s laptop which reportedly was provided by a computer repair service in Delaware via President Donald Trump’s private lawyer Rudy Giuliani. The hard drive was reportedly given to the FBI.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said his staff members have independently authenticated emails from the alleged Hunter Biden laptop.

Peter Navarro told The Epoch Times in an American Thought Leaders interview that “yes, it is his laptop, that’s been confirmed.”

The Epoch Times can not verify independently if the hard drive belongs to Hunter Biden.

Tony Bobulinski, who claims to have been an associate of Hunter Biden, speaks to reporters at a hotel in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 22, 2020, ahead of the final presidential debate. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Other materials, including emails and text messages from Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski, have also been released. The Epoch Times has access to Bobulinski’s materials.

Bobulinski said the FBI talked with him for five hours and listed him as “material witness” regarding Hunter Biden and his associates, The Epoch Times reported.

Galanis, another Hunter Biden’s former associate who is also in jail, will also possibly share his information, Bruner said.

Bruner: This Is Not “October Surprise”

Though most of the materials emerged before the November election, the issues surrounding the Bidens’ foreign deals are not “an election issue,” Bruner said.

“Secret Empires,” one of the first book which addressed the Bidens’ foreign dealings comprehensively, was published back in March 2018.

“A lot of people think this is, you know, October surprise or just for the election to tarnish Joe Biden’s name,” he said. “These stories were released in 2018 in a book called ‘Secret Empires.’ … Joe Biden wasn’t a candidate, we didn’t ever think Joe Biden would run for president, we kind of just followed the money.”

Bobulinski, the former Hunter Biden partner who spoke out about the Bidens’ foreign deals, was a Democratic donor for years.

Meanwhile, Bruner emphasized that the Hunter Biden materials can be authenticated.

“We have been given access to a Gmail account with the credentials. So this isn’t, you know, stolen, hacked, planted, manipulated, it’s like, just like, when any of the viewers might log into their Gmail account, that’s we got that kind of access to it,” he said.

“More and more Hunter Biden’s business associates coming forward,” he added.

Disclosure: Seamus Bruner is an author and contributor to The Epoch Times.

