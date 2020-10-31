https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/ex-missouri-state-student-gets-probation-raping-co-ed/

(SPRINGFIELD NEWS-LEADER) A now-former Missouri State University student was sentenced Friday to five years of probation for raping a fellow student in 2018.

David Gonzales, 23, was given the sentence Friday morning at a hearing in front of Judge Calvin Holden.

Holden found Gonzales guilty of second-degree rape, sodomy and sexual abuse following a bench trial in July.

According to court documents in the case, the victim let Gonzales stay the night at her home in January 2018 because he was intoxicated and he forced himself on her.

Court documents say the woman told Gonzales she did not want to have sex with him, but he proceeded and told her to “let it happen.”

