Authorities in Florida have reportedly uncovered a disturbing election fraud scheme, the goal of which was to register dozens of dead people as Democrat voters in Broward County.

Back in July, a resident of Columbia, South Carolina who has not been identified allegedly submitted at least 54 new voter applications, many of which were for voters from the Northeast who were either elderly or dead, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. All of the voter applications were filled out with the same distinctively neat handwriting, and they arrived at the Broward elections office packed into nineteen different envelopes.

The applications were quickly flagged as suspicious by local elections officials, who reported them to the Broward State Attorney’s Office. An investigation was launched immediately by law enforcement, and a sting has been ongoing since August to catch the person responsible for sending in the ballots.

“We cannot comment on an ongoing, active criminal investigation,” said State Attorney’s Office Spokeswoman Paula McMahon.

At least three of the applications were not discovered by elections officials, and they were subsequently added to the Broward voter rolls in July. Reporters found that to of the three people had died in June of this year.

Broward Elections Supervisor Pete Antonacci admitted the fraud to the public after reporters asked about three mysterious voter ID cards that were sent to a man’s home in Davie. These voter ID cards were sent to other homes in the neighborhood as well.

“This is an organized effort by someone who knew a little bit about Florida law but not a lot, and had a scheme to either undermine the Florida registration system with fake voters, or intended to vote 50 times,” Antonacci said.

While registering dead voters is illegal, this scheme has shown just how easy it is to do. All of the applications were left blank where driver license and social security numbers need to be filled in.

Antonacci explained that there is a lag time between when a voter died and when elections officials are notifed, adding that the scammer took advantage of this “weakness” in the system.

“This is one of the weaknesses,” Antonacci said. “The system is based on the honor system, and the honor system is supposedly bolstered by the fact that if you lie on one of these applications, it’s a crime. With determination, you can muscle your way in.” Antonacci also said that he is not aware of any previous prosecutions for this.

