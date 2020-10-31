https://www.dailywire.com/news/garcetti-unveils-parking-ticket-discounts-as-relief-during-covid-19-with-a-catch

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has unveiled his latest attempt at economic relief for residents of the City of Angels amidst the coronavirus pandemic: Discounts for new parking tickets.

Garcetti, a co-chair of the Biden campaign, rolled out the new initiative in a tweet on Friday evening, during which he advertised the idea as a form of “delivering assistance” to residents struggling with “economic hardship” amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The discount qualifies residents to $20 off their parking tickets.

But in order to qualify for Garcettis’ pandemic discount, residents must pay off their parking tickets within 48 hours.

“We’re delivering assistance to Angelenos facing economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Monday, with our new Early Pay LA program, [Los Angeles Department of Transportation] will offer a $20 discount on parking citations paid within 48 hours,” tweeted Garcetti on Friday evening.

We’re delivering assistance to Angelenos facing economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Monday, with our new Early Pay LA program, @LADOTOfficial will offer a $20 discount on parking citations paid within 48 hours. https://t.co/jqG5kxudvi — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) October 31, 2020

According to CBS Los Angeles, the discount can be applied to parking tickets received for expired permits “within preferential parking districts,” street sweeping citations and overnight or oversized parking citations, so long as they’re paid off in the 2-day timeframe.

“In moments of crisis, we need to do all we can to support Angelenos while maintaining parking regulations that keep our streets safe and protect the quality of life of our neighborhoods,” Seleta Reynolds, general manager of the department of transportation, told the local news outlet. “Early Pay L.A. is one of several programs LADOT uses to reduce the financial burden of parking citations for our most vulnerable.”

Earlier this year, Garcetti was mocked for a tone-deaf tweet asking residents of Los Angeles to turn off their major appliances during a heat wave that caused parts of the city to reach 120 degrees, and to use a fan if they needed to cool down.

It’s almost 3 p.m. Time to turn off major appliances, set the thermostat to 78 degrees (or use a fan instead), turn off excess lights and unplug any appliances you’re not using. We need every Californian to help conserve energy. Please do your part. #FlexAlert — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) September 6, 2020

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) blasted the Los Angeles mayor for the idea, saying: “Alexa, show me what happens when you let Democrats control energy policy.”

Alexa, show me what happens when you let Democrats control energy policy. https://t.co/PLtgofajlg — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 8, 2020

Eric Trump, President Donald Trump’s son, tweeted: “Hard to believe this tweet is real from the Mayor of LA. This is what the democrats will do to this country… #Blackouts.”

Hard to believe this tweet is real from the Mayor of LA. This is what the democrats will do to this country… #Blackouts https://t.co/qEpsBAmVd4 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 7, 2020

