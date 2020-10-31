https://thehill.com/homenews/news/523781-ginsburgs-granddaughter-cuts-election-ad-for-progressive-group-make-her-voice

The granddaughter of Ruth Bader GinsburgRuth Bader GinsburgGinsburg’s granddaughter cuts election ad for progressive group: ‘Make her voice heard at the ballot box’ The truth, the whole truth about protecting preexisting conditions McConnell plans to fill two key circuit court seats even if Trump loses MORE is calling on voters to honor the late Supreme Court justice’s legacy and “make her voice heard at the ballot box” in a new ad from liberal political advocacy groups MoveOn and Demand Justice.

“To the world, she was an icon, the Notorious RBG,” Clara Spera, a lawyer and women’s rights activist, begins in the ad.

“But to me, she was Bubbie,” Spera says, referring to the Yiddish word for “grandmother.”

“Her final wish was that her seat on the Supreme Court not be filled until after the election. It’s up to us to make her voice heard at the ballot box, to keep fighting the battles she waged for women’s equality and justice for all,” Spera adds in the video, titled “Notorious.”

Ginsburg died in September after losing a battle with pancreatic cancer.

“My grandmother changed the course of history,” she continues, “Now it’s our turn.”

“Make a plan. Vote by Tuesday,” Spera tells viewers.

“To the world, she was an icon…but to me, she was Bubbie. Her final wish was that her seat on the Supreme Court not be filled until after the election. It’s up to us to make her voice heard at the ballot box.” Our new ad with @MoveOn featuring Clara Spera, RBG’s Granddaughter: pic.twitter.com/JUL3gcNTTu — Demand Justice (@WeDemandJustice) October 30, 2020

Spera’s video appearance comes just three days before the presidential election, with Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in Iowa Biden campaign cancels event in Texas after pro-Trump cars surrounded its bus Obama shooting three pointer while campaigning for Biden goes viral MORE leading President Trump Donald John TrumpPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in Iowa Biden campaign cancels event in Texas after pro-Trump cars surrounded its bus Obama shooting three pointer while campaigning for Biden goes viral MORE in national polling.

A Fox News poll released Friday showed Biden with an 8 percentage point lead over Trump, 52 percent to 44 percent.

The most recent polling average from RealClearPolitics shows a similar margin, with Biden holding a 7.8 percentage point lead over the sitting president, although the race is much closer in key battleground states, including Florida and Pennsylvania.

Following the news of Ginsburg’s death, NPR reported that Ginsburg had told Spera, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGinsburg’s granddaughter cuts election ad for progressive group: ‘Make her voice heard at the ballot box’ Top Senate GOP super PAC makes final .6M investment in Michigan Senate race On The Money: McConnell says Congress will take up stimulus package at start of 2021 | Lawmakers see better prospects for COVID deal after election MORE (R-Ky.), within hours of the news of Ginsburg’s death, said that the upper chamber would vote on Trump’s Supreme Court pick before the election.

Democrats repeatedly condemned the move as well as the subsequent nomination and Senate Judiciary Committee hearings pushed forth by GOP lawmakers for Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettPlaintiff and defendant from Obergefell v. Hodges endorse Biden, blast Trump in fiery op-ed Ginsburg’s granddaughter cuts election ad for progressive group: ‘Make her voice heard at the ballot box’ Sunday shows preview: The final push to Election Day MORE.

Barrett was confirmed 52-48 in a largely party-line vote Monday. Only one GOP senator — Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsGinsburg’s granddaughter cuts election ad for progressive group: ‘Make her voice heard at the ballot box’ Susan Collins says systemic racism isn’t ‘a problem’ in Maine Biden, Cunningham hold narrow leads in North Carolina: poll MORE (Maine) — opposed Barrett’s nomination because of its proximity to Election Day.

Democrats and women’s rights advocates worry that the now 6-3 conservative majority on the high court will lead to the overturning of the historic landmark decision in Roe v. Wade, which established a woman’s right to an abortion.

Ginsburg herself was seen by many as a champion for reproductive rights and equal access to health care for women.

During Barrett’s confirmation hearings, she said that she did not consider Roe v. Wade a “superprecedent,” a term meaning a decision so widely accepted that it is invulnerable to serious legal challenges that could see it overturned.

However, Barrett has repeatedly declined to offer her personal opinion on various court rulings, including Roe v. Wade, arguing it would be a violation of judicial conduct.

